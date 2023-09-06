Cooling Centers Open For This Week in Kingston, New York

Cooling Centers Open For This Week in Kingston, New York

Canva

Not so fast with those sweaters it looks like Mother Nature has other plans weather-wise for this week after Labor Day. Some parts of New York could be looking at a heat wave. the National Weather Service has posted what they call Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Over the weekend, the temperature slowly started to climb up again which has brought back our hot, humid weather. The actual temperatures and the real feel temperatures are going to make it uncomfortable to be outside for long periods of time.

Where is the Cooling Center in Kingston, New York?

Elmendorf Street Kingston Google
loading...

The Ulster County Government just announced that it will be opening cooling centers to get people through the worst part of the day. The weather isn't supposed to cool off until later in the week so the cooling centers they are opening will be available through Thursday, September 7, 2023.

UPDATE: The Cooling Center SCHEDULE is as follows: Tuesday 9/5 from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm, Wednesday 9/6 from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm, and Thursday 9/7 from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. (Ulster County Government via Facebook)

The cooling center in Ulster County is located at the 2nda Iglesia La Mission Church on 80 Elmendorf Street in Kingston New York. (845) 481-4549.

If you aren't near Kingston check with your local town government about a cooling center near you. The National Weather Service says to look out for these symptoms if you have been exposed to heat for a prolonged time.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
loading...
  • Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,
  • First Aid: Move the person to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If the person vomits more than once,

Get Answers to the Most Frequently Asked Weather Questions

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: Heat Wave, Hudson Valley Weather, national weather service, Ulster County, ulster county government
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA