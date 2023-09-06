Cooling Centers Open For This Week in Kingston, New York

Not so fast with those sweaters it looks like Mother Nature has other plans weather-wise for this week after Labor Day. Some parts of New York could be looking at a heat wave. the National Weather Service has posted what they call Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Over the weekend, the temperature slowly started to climb up again which has brought back our hot, humid weather. The actual temperatures and the real feel temperatures are going to make it uncomfortable to be outside for long periods of time.

Where is the Cooling Center in Kingston, New York?

The Ulster County Government just announced that it will be opening cooling centers to get people through the worst part of the day. The weather isn't supposed to cool off until later in the week so the cooling centers they are opening will be available through Thursday, September 7, 2023.

UPDATE: The Cooling Center SCHEDULE is as follows: Tuesday 9/5 from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm, Wednesday 9/6 from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm, and Thursday 9/7 from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. (Ulster County Government via Facebook)

The cooling center in Ulster County is located at the 2nda Iglesia La Mission Church on 80 Elmendorf Street in Kingston New York. (845) 481-4549.

If you aren't near Kingston check with your local town government about a cooling center near you. The National Weather Service says to look out for these symptoms if you have been exposed to heat for a prolonged time.

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,

Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting, First Aid: Move the person to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If the person vomits more than once,

