Comedian Anthony Rodia Coming to Poughkeepsie

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Comedian Anthony Rodia sets Winter 2023 date in Poughkeepsie.

MJN Convention Center is a popular spot for top notch entertainment in the Poughkeepsie area, bringing rock concerts, wrestling, reptile expos, car shows, food events, as well as comedy shows and plenty of other family related events to the area for years. Its one of the areas top go-to entertainment destinations.

Anthony Rodia  is a first generation Italian Comedian born and raised in Westchester NY. Using social media as his platform, Anthony has exploded onto the comedy scene out of nowhere, making a name for himself and building a large fan base. He is known for his hilarious skits, song parodies, and his weekly "Road Rage Wednesday" using his popular character "Uncle Vinny.” He is an energetic, theatrical, off the wall comedian who never holds back and always finds a way to relate to his audience.

Rodia’s comedy pulls from his real life observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.  With his stories, accents and unique delivery, he's amassed a huge following, and his videos have been viewed over 10 million times on social media.

Anthony Rodia Set to Perform at MJN Convention Center

Anthony Rodia will bring his Totally Relatable Tour to MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY on Dec. 15 at 7:30pm. Presale begins Wednesday, July 12 with COMEDY with the general on sale this Friday. Get tickets and info here.

