Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues

Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history.

New York State Police via Facebook New York State Police via Facebook loading...

The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY

On May 16th, 1981, 20-year-old Dawn Marino was reported missing in Pine Island, NY. Six years later, on Halloween night, her remains were found less than three miles away, hidden on a piece of abandoned property in Warwick, NY. On the 35th anniversary of Dawn's case officially being declared a homicide, New York State Police are asking for the public's help in finding answers.

Dawn was last seen outside a bar on the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and County Route 1 in Pine Island, NY (Google) Dawn was last seen outside a bar at the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and County Route 1 in Pine Island, NY (Google) loading...

The Search for Answers in the Dawn Marino Case

For decades, there have been multiple efforts to bring closure and justice to both Dawn and her family. In a recent Facebook post, New York State Police relaunched a campaign searching for information that could help in the unsolved case.

The public's response was mixed.

Dawn's remains were found in 1987 on property off of Little York Rd in Warwick, NY Dawn's remains were found in 1987 on property off of Little York Rd in Warwick, NY loading...

The Hudson Valley Reacts to the Dawn Marino Case

"Everyone from the Monroe and Warwick substation worked this case. Maybe one day someone will come forward with information before [the perpetrator] dies," said one Orange County man. "With all the technology these days...I hope something matches her to a suspect!", said another. "I lived there in [the] 2000s, no one talks", lamented a pessimistic resident.

Facebook Facebook loading...

In 2016, NBC News featured her case in their Cold Case Spotlight, sharing the quickness with which she disappeared.

Witnesses reported that Dawn was outside of the Corner Tavern Bar in Pine Island, NY when her friend ran inside the bar to grab her car keys to drive her home. When the friend came back outside, Dawn was gone.

Get our free mobile app

While investigators have changed over the years, the desire to find those responsible for Dawn's death has not. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Robert C. Baird in Monroe, NY at 845-782-8311 or 845-645-8860.

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]