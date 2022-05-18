Man Stuck on 25 Foot Cliff at Dover Stone Church, Good Samaritans Jump in

An amazing rescue took place in Dover Plains on Sunday.

Hiking in the Hudson Valley this time of year is extremely popular and one hike in Dutchess County that many of us love doing is at the Dover Stone Church in Dover Plains, New York. Unforunilty, the stone church trail was the site of a scary situation last Sunday according to the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Facebook page.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, May 15th, 2022, the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company was dispatched to the Dover Stone Church to investigate a reported male that had fallen off a cliff. The call stated that a man had fallen off a 25-30 foot cliff and was in serious need of help.

Once on scene, the fire company along with the Town of Dover Ambulance Paramedic and EMT found the injured hiker on the ledge of a 25-30 foot cliff and as first responders talked to the man who fell, he told them that he had received a small abrasion on his leg from the fall but was able to move on his own. He also told them that he was unable to go back up from where he came from because the terrain was too steep.

As the first responders talked with the man to come up with a plan to recuse him, a group of rock climbers approached and offered to help. The climbers told 1st responders that some of them were highly advanced rock climbers/repellers who were trained in emergency victim removal and wanted to help.

Here's How the Rescue Happened

Once the climbers agreed to help they went above the fallen man and repelled down to him and when they got to him they had him put on the proper safety equipment. The climbers then "belayed" the patient off the cliff where he was able to return to the trail.

Once back on the trail the man was escorted out of the Stone Church by 1st responders and as they exited the trail the man told them he didn't need any further medical assistance and the Town of Dover Ambulance agreed and released the man. The first company expressed its thanks on Facebook saying, "Great work by all who were involved to help someone stuck in a dangerous situation."

