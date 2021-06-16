First, it was Troy being turned into the 1800s for "The Gilded Age" complete with repainted storefronts and horses and buggies cruising several streets in Troy. Now, it's a bunch of cool classic cars cruising around the New York Capital Building as a stand-in for Washington D.C. in 1972.

A couple of months ago the production company behind HBO's "The White House Plumbers" put the call out for human extras and vehicle extras for filming. They were looking for classic cars, trucks, and vans from the 1950s through the early 1970s.

As usual, the Capital Region stepped up big time with everything from vintage delivery trucks, to family station wagons, to vintage police cars and classic muscle cars for the film shoot.

