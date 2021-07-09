City of Kingston Residents Can Apply For Free Trees

If you are a City of Kingston, New York resident, you can now apply to add something to your yard, for free. Ok, there is a little more to it.

The City of Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble has announced that Kingston has been selected to receive a $50,000 grant from the NYSDEC Urban and Community Forestry Grant program to be used to plant trees throughout the city.

What does this mean for you? It means that if you would like to get a tree, you could be in luck. According to a press release, not only is there the $50,000 to be used to plant trees, the City of Kingston has also said that they will be matching an additional 25% of that amount, so the total amount available to increase the number of trees in Kingston is $62,500.

The Tree Planning commission is taking applications from residents of Kingston for the trees to be planted in their yards. The trees will be given a priority to areas that are currently lacking in trees, and just because homeowners apply for the trees, does not mean that they will be guaranteed to get a tree.

How do you go about applying for one? City of Kingston residents have until September 15, 2021 to apply for the trees. For the form, you can click here. Just a note it is a PDF.

If you are approved for a tree, plantings would take place in the Spring of 2022 and you would be required to take care of it, i.e. water it and take care of it.

So will you be applying for a tree?

