City of Kingston Fire Department Announces 9/11 Event for 2021

As we all start to think, in amazement that it has been 20 years since that fateful day of Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Unfortunately, there are many people who lost their friends and family members on that day, especially since the Twin Towers (World Trade Center) was so close to the Hudson Valley that many of us knew people who commuted to those buildings.

The people that do not get enough credit for their efforts that day are first responders. There are a group of first responders, this time around fire fighters who will be honoring those lives lost in the tragic day that was 9/11/2001 in the City of Kington.

The City of Kingston Fire Department, along with Mayor Noble, and others will host the memorial ceremony on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021. The remembrance will begin with people gathering in Fireman's Park at 8:30 AM, and then the ceremony to begin at 8:46 AM.

In addition to remarks to be made by Mayor Noble, Fire Chief Mark Brown, there will be a singer leading everyone in the National Anthem, the Ulster Ancient Order of Hibernian's playing the bagpipes, the Kingston Fire Department will lay a wreath, and members of the Veteran's of Foreign Wars giving a 21-gun salute, along with the Fire Department Chaplain, Richard Brechter.

The only thing that will be missing from this remembrance is you. You and your family are invited to attend the free event, to remember those who lost their lives that day and to thank those who risked their lives to save others that day as well.

Traffic note! Before the event, from 8:15 AM to 9:15 AM there will be some road closures. If you are looking for a place to park, it is suggested that you park at Dietz Stadium, 170 N Front St, Kingston, NY 12401.

