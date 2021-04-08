Citi Field Welcomes Back Fans for the First Time in 556 Days

Play ball!

2020 was a long year, and 2021 has felt long too, even if we're only in April. But some things are starting to return to normal, like live sporting events that include fans. Major League Baseball (MLB) is back in New York State welcoming fans to stadiums. At Citi Field, home to the New York Mets, fans are being allowed in for their home opener.

According to CBS New York, Citi Field has various protocols that are being followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include proof of a negative test or vaccine, only digital tickets, cashless concession purchases. The stadium is only open at 20% capacity. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the limited capacity allows for 8,492 fans and is completely sold out.

The MLB says that tickets in ticket pods are available for the limited capacity games. If restrictions change, so will their ticketing policy. When looking for tickets online, you can find tickets for the Mets home opener starting at $91 and going up to $366.

At Yankee Stadium, they are also at 20% capacity according to the MLB. They note that the first 11 home games will be limited capacity. A similar protocol will be followed at Yankee Stadium like Citi Field that requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. Currently, for both stadiums, only games in April are listed as available to purchase tickets for.

On February 11, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that stadiums and arenas in New York State can open at limited capacity. The limited capacity opening began on February 23. Originally, stadiums and arenas were set to be capped at 10% capacity but it has since been increased to 20%.