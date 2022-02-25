Child From Hudson Valley, NY Threatens to Bring Gun To School

A 12-year-old boy from the Hudson Valley was charged with making a terroristic threat.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Poughkeepsie Middle School Officials became aware of a message on Snapchat in which the person who posted it threatened to bring a gun to school, officials say.

Police did an investigation and quickly identified the student who was allegedly responsible. Police say a 12-year-old boy from Poughkeepsie, a student at Poughkeepsie Middle School, made the threatening comment.

School Bus Crime Scene Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The 12-year-old boy was brought to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Juvenile Division. The student was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a D felony.

"The City of Poughkeepsie Police take every school threat seriously and whenever possible will file charges against those responsible in the age-appropriate court. Anyone with information on this school threat or any other school threat can call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in its press release.

Google Google loading...

Police did not say if this is related to the threat made on social media earlier this week that closed Poughkeepsie Middle School and Poughkeepsie High School for two days.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Tuesday, the Poughkeepsie City School District closed the high school and middle school out of "an abundance of caution" after the school received a threat on social media.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The threat came hours after Roy C. Ketcham closed after the principal received a threatening electronic message.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Top US Guide Dog School in Hudson Valley, New York Needs Help