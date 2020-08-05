Cheetos Mac N’ Cheese is Coming To the Hudson Valley

Is this the best news you've heard in a while? Or maybe it's another cruel joke Mother Nature is throwing at us here in 2020, along with COVID-19, riots, murder hornets etc. Guess we'll soon all find out.

Are you ready for Cheetos flavored mac n' cheese?

Delish is reporting that Cheetos is releasing their own boxed macaroni and cheese based on their famous flavors. As of now, there will be three varieties; Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, and Cheddar Jalapeno. The news first broke on Instagram, and is now spreading all over the internet. If you check out YouTube, there's already a number of homemade recipes for Flamin' Hot mac n' cheese, or Cheetos cheeseballs.

Burger King even had their own Mac n' Cheetos.

In a time when gyms remained closed and some people are less active overall, is this what we need? Seems a lot of people online, including the writers at Delish, are saying yes. Would you try this?