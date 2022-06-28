The Hudson Valley has seen some significant changes over the past couple of years, and much of that has to do with the covid pandemic. The whole world has seen changes, but today we’re talking about the Hudson Valley. The pandemic has affected individuals, families, schools, and businesses.

One of the industries that were hit the hardest has been the restaurant industry. First, they had to figure out how to keep their businesses open when nobody was going out. Some survived through take-out and outside dining. Others did not. And some of those that did survive are still struggling to keep their heads above water. There have been major staffing problems for those in the restaurant business, and that hasn’t helped with their recovery.

One Ulster County restaurant, The Anchor on Broadway in Kingston, has been struggling through the pandemic and realized they needed to make some changes in order to keep going. Meet the brand new Anchor Cafe. The new Anchor Cafe has counter service where you order your food, and then you can take it home or enjoy it on the patio or in the dining room. And don’t forget about Hole in the Wall Donuts.

You'll still find them at The Anchor Cafe. You can get your favorite homemade sour cream donuts in a ton of flavors. They even make vegan, gluten-free mochi donuts. Check out some pictures of the awesome things you’ll find at The Anchor Cafe in Kingston.

Check Out Kingston’s New Anchor Cafe Some Pics of the New Anchor Cafe in Kingston

The Anchor Cafe is open Wednesday - Sunday from 9 AM - 2 PM. If you're looking for a casual and delicious bite to eat, stop in the new Anchor Cafe for a meal, a beverage, and a donut or two. Yummy!

