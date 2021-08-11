Charming 1850 Greenwich Schoolhouse Rental Featured On HGTV ‘Cheap Old Houses’

This historic one-room schoolhouse that was basically left to rot was lovingly restored and turned into an Airbnb rental that is absolutely bursting with charm.

The schoolhouse was originally built in 1850 and served the children of Greenwich, New York near Saratoga for years before being left to the elements. That's when the Tefft family chopped it up and had the idea to turn it into an Airbnb rental that would retain as much of the country schoolhouse charm as they could. Looking at the pictures below, it's obvious they succeeded. Airbnb lists the historic schoolhouse for rent for only $130 a night.

Actually, they succeeded so much that HGTV took notice and featured Gramps Schoolhouse on their new show "Cheap Old Houses" that premiered Monday, August 9th. If you missed it the episode titled "Time Warp in Upstate New York" will be replayed on Saturday, August 14th, and Tuesday, September 7th on HGTV.

So, what was it about Gramp's Schoolhouse that caught HGTV's attention? Check out the pictures below of the transformation and you'll see.

Historic Greenwich Schoolhouse - Now A Vacation Rental - Is Featured On HGTV’s 'Cheap Old Houses'

