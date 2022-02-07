Central Hudson Works Feverishly to Restore Power in Ulster County
An ice storm that ripped through the Hudson Valley, had an intense impact on Ulster County.
Back on Friday, February 4th, an ice storm wreaked havoc on parts of the Hudson Valley. Ulster County seemed to get the brunt of the storm. On Saturday morning, following the storm, Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incidents on Facebook wrote:
Yesterday our area saw a winter storm that wreaked utter chaos on our area. 911 and our emergency responders handled countless emergencies from the very early morning all the way into the late night. Thanks to the efforts of so many, these emergencies were handled with ease.
Central Hudson's Work Continues
The ice and freezing rain caused many downed lines, leaving over 50,000 people in Ulster County without power. Central Hudson has provided a storm and power update, writing on Sunday night:
Power has been restored to more than 48,000 homes and businesses since Friday morning, primarily in hard-hit Ulster County. We are working to refine estimated times of restoration on a municipal level.
While many are finally getting power back, harder-hit areas are still without power and may take an additional 24 hours. According to Central Hudson:
Areas that have been the most heavily impacted could see restoration efforts extend into Tuesday evening. Central Hudson will conduct targeted outreach to customers in these area
As of Sunday night, there are still 670 locations still without power.
State of Emergency Declared
As the dangerous weather continued by mid-afternoon on Friday, Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan declared the State of Emergency. New York's Govrorner Kathy Hochul said in a statement back on Friday:
Ulster County has received the brunt of this winter storm's severe effects in the form of heavy ice and snow accumulation that crippled roadways and cut power to tens of thousands of residents in the Mid-Hudson Region.
Gov. Hochul also deployed 24 National Guard members to assist with clean-up and recovery operations in Ulster. 24/7 warming centers were also set up and are still available for those without power.
