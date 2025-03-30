Expect to see even more law enforcement in the coming weeks across New York. Police say they will ramp up patrols on the roads and highways in an effort to cut down on a problem some of us may have been guilty of, at some point.

And while New York was first the state in the country to ban cellphone use while driving according to NBC, we still don't rank very well when it comes to distracted driving-related crashes.

Why You'll See More Police On The Roads and Highways Across New York State

CBS reports that the month of April has been proclaimed as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in the state of New York and across the country. New York State police will be paying extra close attention for distracted drivers during the month of April, by stepping up patrols and checkpoints targeting drivers on electronic devices.

State and local police will increase patrols beginning Monday, April 7, and running through Monday, April 14.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee says that distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes o nthe roads in New York state. In 2001, New York became the first state in the nation to ban hand-held cell phone use while driving, says the Committee.

In 2011, a law was signed that made texting while driving a primary offense and increased the number of driver violation points from 2 to 3. Driver violation points were then further raised from 3 to 5 for offenses committed on or after June 1, 2013, according to the Governor's Committee