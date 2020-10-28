Celebration of Lights: The Post of Christmas Past

And 2020 continues to disappoint with the cancellation of yet another great Hudson Valley tradition. The Celebration of Lights, which has been going on for over 25 years in the City of Poughkeepsie, is the latest victim of the global pandemic. This was a night that the whole community came together. There is the parade, the Chrtistmas tree lightings, the fireworks, and a great movie on the big screen at The Bardavon 1869 Opera House to wrap up the night. With lots of laughter, fun and hot chocolate in between. Sadly, there was no way to do it safely, so it couldn’t be done this year. But the folks at The Bardavon were kind enough to let us use some of their pictures so we could look back on past celebrations.

Even though we can’t celebrate in 2020, hopefully the Celebration of Lights will be back stronger than ever in 2021. Until then, wishing you and yours a happy and safe holiday season.