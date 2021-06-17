Another Spine-Chilling Photo Of “Ghost Girl” At EPHS Surfaces

See the new picture that inadvertently captured another sighting of El Paso High School's "Ghost Girl."

Earlier this week, I wrote an article about a 5-year old photo taken at El Paso High School that captured what seemed to be the face of a woman peeking out a window facing the school's stadium.

The photo, which was shared with me by the current golf coach at the school, said that the picture (seen below) was taken as kids hung out after school near the principal’s office when the staff was already gone for the day.

What’s creepier is that the face seems similar to that of the ghostly apparition in the El Paso High School 1985 yearbook.

In the photo, everybody looks clear, but there is one girl (seen in the second row from the bottom to the right) who looks blurry and out of place. According to the staff at the time, the girl did not appear in the original negative but did appear in the developed photo. No one knows who she is, and her identity remains a mystery to this day.

And now a listener has sent in another picture that was taken earlier last month. In the photo, a local El Paso High School student poses in front of the school, but if you look closely, there is an eerily similar image of the same girl in the 1985 yearbook in the bottom mid-right, looking out the window.

Both pictures are creepy, and while most people might shrug it off as a shadow, the photo honestly kinda freaked me out because you can clearly see the outline of "Ghost Girl" in the window.

According to the school’s haunted lore, in 1922, a teenage girl committed suicide by slitting her wrists and throwing herself off one of the school's balconies. After the tragic incident, the school received several reports of this "ghostly image," so they decided to build a wall that blocked the haunted hallway completely. But by the looks of it, the wall did nothing to deter the ghostly apparition.

With all these ghostly images surfacing, it's no wonder El Paso High School has been named America's most haunted high school.

If you would like to share any ghost pictures feel free to email me at monika@ksii.com.

