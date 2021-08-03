Sleep Inside a Snake God At This Mythical Airbnb

Airbnb's Quetzalcoatl`s Nest is so impressively unique you'llll want to book a few nights to experience its beauty and mythical setting.

Was it just me, or was everyone vacationing in Mexico this summer?

Over the summer, it seemed that every time I opened up Facebook or Instagram, all my friends and people I didn’t even know were on vacation south of the border.

It wasn’t just average folks who traveled south, so did celebrities like pop star Dua Lipa and politicians like Ted Cruz, who escaped the Texas freeze earlier this year.

Locals and celebrities know what’s up. Mexico is beautiful and offers various vacation sites; the options are endless, from exploring the Aztec ruins to laying out on its beaches and checking out its magnificent ancient cities and cultures.

Along with those vacation plans, finding the best accommodations at an affordable price is also part of the process, so I was intrigued when I saw Dua Lips's photos from her recent vacation in Mexico.

It turns out that Lipa stayed at the famous Quetzalcoatl`s Nest, a sprawling snake-like structure that resembles the feathered-serpent deity of ancient Mesoamerican culture.

The most impressive Airbnb is an entire condominium that can host up to 10 guests, fully equipped with five bedrooms, a laundry room, including complimentary bread, fruit, and coffee.

The magical and other-worldly space also boasts an eco-park with botanical gardens, a cave of minerals, and lakes that encircle the Airbnb, making it perfect for small retreats with family and friends.

And it gets better because Quetzalcoatl`s Nest is so affordable that a party of 10 can easily split the nightly charge of $360, that’s less than $40 a night per person.

So the next time you find yourself booking a vacation to Mexico with your crew, you might want to check out the highly rated Quetzalcoatl`s Nest located in Naucalpan de Juárez, Estado de México, Mexico.

And don’t worry if all the silence of the woods and nature is too overwhelming for you; civilization is about 30 minutes away, where you’ll find a Starbucks and a small but bustling downtown area.

Take A Tour Of Quetzalcoatl`s Nest In Mexico