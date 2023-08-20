Celebrate LEGO Master Builders at Bricks & Brews in West Park, NY

Adults need time to decompress and relax, so why not revert back to your childhood?

The extremely popular Brick House Resellers in Highland, who are known to resell LEGO's at affordable prices, are hosting a pretty cool event celebrating LEGO Master Builders.

Bricks and Brews is giving adults the opportunity for their creativity and imagination to run wild all while enjoying beverages from Hudson House Distillery. According to the Event Brite Listing builders along with LEGO will be celebrating Joey Klusnick & Dave Schefcik as they lead the builders in a "spectacular night of Bricks and Brews."

From 7:30 pm until 10:30 pm on Friday, September 15th guests will have the You'll have the opportunity to showcase their building skills with "LEGO® bricks while enjoying a wide selection of world-class spirits. Whether you're a LEGO enthusiast or a Whiskey, Bourbon, or Rye aficionado; this event promises a unique experience that combines the best of both worlds."

The Event Brite page goes on to add:

Partake in speed challenge builds and unleash your imagination, when you create your own impressive structures, and indulge in your choice of a complimentary appetizer and beverage. The event will provide a relaxed and casual atmosphere, perfect for mingling with fellow LEGO® enthusiasts and spirit lovers alike.

LEGO's and drinks!? I'm hoping to see a masterpiece come out of this event! Tickets for Bricks and Brews are available now through the Event Brite website.

