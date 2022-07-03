CDC on Germ Watch in USA including New York

On Thursday, June 30th, 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released issued an investigation notice for a Listeria outbreak. According to the notice no food has been linked to this outbreak but they have established that it has a source in Florida. So if you have traveled to Florida recently you may have been exposed.

They are still trying to discover the source but they have not been able to narrow it down as of yet. They have been able to determine that people who have reported illness had spent time in Florida. The difficult part is the level of illness will vary so the cases they know about will be traced but many more will end u unreported.

Listeria Outbreak Reported to CDC is affecting New York

Listeria can be very serious. This outbreak has affected 23 individuals with 22 hospitalizations. One death has been reported. Currently, 10 states have had people report illness. No recall has been issued as of yet because they are still trying to determine the source of the outbreak.

Listeria can be troubling for women who are pregnant and people who are over 65 years of age. Serious illness can be common for people who fall into these groups. It can also take a long time to get ill from listeria making it hard to determine the source of the initial infection.

Symptoms of Listeria from the CDC website:

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Some people infected never get seriously ill but if you do make sure your write down where you have been and what you have eaten for about a month to help the CDC track the source. Illness from Listeria can take 3 to 4 weeks to develop.

