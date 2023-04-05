‘Catch & Kill’ Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s Indictment in New York

Officials say Donald Trump engaged in a "catch and kill" scheme in New York State. Here's everything you need to know about the allegations.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney officially laid out the charges against former President Donald Trump

For those looking for more information, Hudson Valley Post obtained the official press release.

Former President Donald Trump Indicted In New York

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Press Conference At Mar-a-Lago After Being Arraigned In New York Getty Images loading...

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced the indictment of 76-year-old Donald J. Trump for allegedly falsifying New York business records.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Officials say Trump falsified business records to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.

Allegations In New York State Against Trump

The Manhattan DA's Office laid out the following allegations:

Officials allege Trump conspired with the National Enquirer and others to "catch and kill" negative stories about him prior to the election.

Trump Responds To New York Charges

Trump responded to the charges made against him Tuesday night from his estate in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Press Conference At Mar-a-Lago After Being Arraigned In New York Getty Images loading...

Trump told a crowd he never thought anything "like this could happen in America," adding the only crime he committed was to "fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.