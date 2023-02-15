Special Challenge: ANOTHER Vehicle in Flames in the Hudson Valley

We have our fair share of motor vehicle accidents in the Hudson Valley, but a car completely engulfed in flames is a unique sight... until recently. A rash of vehicle fires have been keeping first responders very busy.

2022 seemed to be the year of the dump truck accident. From Route 17 to 44/55 and with many local roads in between, massive trucks hauling giant piles of trash couldn't seem to keep all their tires on the road, leading to numerous closures and traffic jams while the messes were cleaned up (below).

New York State Police via Facebook New York State Police via Facebook loading...

While dangerous, at least the balanced-challenged trucks weren't posing any explosion hazards. We may have left poorly-navigated 18-wheelers in the past, but vehicles fires seem to have unfortunately taken their place.

Zachary Schiller Zachary Schiller loading...

In January, residents of Goshen, NY gathered to watch a vehicle engulfed in flames while still sitting in a West Street driveway (above). Luckily, although the car was reduced to a smoking shell, no injuries were reported. More recently, Kingston firefighters needed to respond to another vehicle in flames right on the New York State Thruway.

City of Kingston Fire Department via Facebook City of Kingston Fire Department via Facebook loading...

"Yesterday evening just after 5:00pm the Kingston Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched for a reported vehicle fire on the New York State Thruway", began the post from the KFD. The fire spread to the surrounding grass as well, taking the department roughly an hour to completely extinguish the blaze.

Get our free mobile app

Luckily, not everything about our Hudson Valley roads is related to upside-down dump trucks and fireballs. Sometimes, it's just the road name that's newsworthy. Check out some of the funniest road names in our corner of new York state below.

11 of The Funniest Road Names in The Hudson Valley