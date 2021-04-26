Car and Bike Night Every Thursday in Newburgh

The warm weather is finally here, and that means we can get outside and start safely enjoying things again. We’ve announced a lot of nights throughout the Hudson valley for car collectors and enthusiasts, but we haven’t seen too many nights for bikers. Until now. And this is for both motorcycle and car lovers.

The Car and Bike Night formerly hosted by the Motorcyclepedia Museum are going to now be hosted by Ted’s Cycle Shed and they will be held at 50 Liberty Street in Newburgh, in the parking lot right next to Washington’s Headquarters every Thursday night from 4PM - 8PM. Got a bike that you love and want to show off? Or a really cool classic car? Maybe you just want to check out some of the motorcycles and cars that will be there. Either way, Car and Bike Night in Newburgh is a good time.

And don’t forget, Newburgh is a pretty cool place to visit. If you are planning to head over to Car and Bike Night, you might want to make a stop at Newburgh Brewing Company at 88 South Colden Street for a delicious cold brew and a bite to eat. If you head to the Newburgh Waterfront, you’ll find lots of bars and restaurants and an awesome view of the Hudson River.

Thursday Night Car and Bike Night in Newburgh sounds like a great way to relax after a long week and kick off the weekend just a little early, and let's face it, who doesn’t want to do that?

