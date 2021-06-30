Can’t Beat the Heat? Poughkeepsie is Here to Help

Poughkeepsie residents are being provided with a great way to beat the Hudson Valley heat this summer with the opening of public pools.

The City of Poughkeepsie has announced that city pools will open to city residents on July 5, after being closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pools will only be open to city residents, and the entrance fees are being waived this year.

Both the Pulaski Park Pool located at 162 Washington Street and Spratt Park Pool located at Wilbur Boulevard will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. each day. All children must pass a swimming test in order to swim in the deep of the pools. Unvaccinated residents are asked to wear a mask while in the pool area, but not while they are physically in the pool.

If you are interested in lap swimming, that is available at Spratt Parl Pool by making an appointment at the pool site. City Officials do reserve the right to close the pools due to public health matters, weather-related or staffing issues. The pool houses will remain closed, and there will be no concessions available. Residents are encouraged to picnic outside of the pool area.

It's too bad that they couldn't open the pools during the heatwave we've been experiencing this week, but it is nice that City of Poughkeepsie residents will get a chance to cool off this summer and enjoy some fun in the pool.

More information can be found on the City of Poughkeepsie website.

