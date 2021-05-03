Buy This Pirate Ship and Plunder Lake George All Summer Long

Arrr there be a pirate ship on Lake George...or there could be if someone buys this awesome pirate ship and drops anchor.

I've always loved old sailing ships and as a kid, I was fascinated by pirates so this boat that is listed for sale for a bargain price of $65,000 might be perfect to bring out the pirate in all of us.

Think of it this summer...you and the family dressed as pirates cruising the waters of Lake George listening to "A Pirate Looks A 40" by Jimmy Buffett over and over.

This "pirate ship" is actually a 1988 Holiday Mansion houseboat that's been converted to look like a pirate ship complete with cannons and a skeleton crew aboard.

Interested? Check out the listing on Facebook Marketplace.