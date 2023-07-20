How to Get the ‘Real Cheeseburger’ in New York

Everyone is talking about Burger King's new sandwich. It's 20 slices of cheese stacked neatly between 2 buns. We had to try it.

At BK you can have it your way. Especially if you want a bunch of cheese on your bun.

How to get a bootleg "Real Cheeseburger" from a New York Burger King.

I'm not going to lie. When I first heard about this sandwich I thought it was an early April Fool's joke but it is completely real. They are currently only on the menu in Thailand UNLESS you get a little creative.

How did we obtain this sandwich from Burger King that is not yet offered here in the United States?

It's pretty simple to get actually. I'm not the smartest person around. I simply asked a Burger King employee to stack 20 slices of cheese on between two buns and then warm it up. You could easily get this sandwich yourself but it did set be back around $12.

attachment-IMG_3836 loading...

How did it taste?

I do love cheese but I'll admit I was skeptical of this sandwich. That being said I took a bite and didn't hate it. I took another bite and even was able to finish half of it. It honestly tasted like I was biting from a brick of Velveeta cheese which isn't a bad thing by any means.

I recommend you try it at least once. It could use ketchup and maybe some pickles.