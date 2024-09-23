Buffalo Bills Fans Can Invest in Team’s New Stadium Today

If you're looking to invest some of your money, the Buffalo Bills have an opportunity you might want to consider.

On Monday, just before the Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, everyday investors will have the opportunity to purchase bonds that will help build the team's new stadium.

The offering takes place on September 23 for fans who are looking for a return on their money while also being able to say that they helped the Bills move into their new stadium in Orchard Park.

The 60,000-seat stadium is set to open in 2026 and will include state-of-the-art technology to keep fans warm in the open-roof arena during the brutal Buffalo winter.

The bonds are being issued by Eerie County to help fund their portion of the new stadium project. The county has agreed to put up $250 million and is expecting to generate half of that amount by selling the municipal bonds.

Tax-Free Investment For New York Bills Fans

New York State residents who invest in the municipal bonds will be exempt from paying state and federal taxes on the interest they generate. However, just how much interest you'll receive is still up in the air. While the bonds go on sale on Monday, the interest rate won't be announced until the bond sale closes on October 8th.

How to Invest in Buffalo Bills Bonds

Retail investors who don't already have a brokerage account will need to open one before they can purchase the municipal bonds on Monday. Investors will need to buy a minimum of $5,000 in the bonds in order to take part in the sale. After fans have an opportunity to purchase the bonds on Monday, outside investors will be able to invest in them starting on Tuesday.

While investing in the AA-rated bonds may be tempting for fans who have an emotional attachment to the team, financial experts suggest researching the details of the offering before making any purchases. You can find out more about the Bills bonds at buybillsbonds.com.

