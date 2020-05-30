Brewery in New York Shut Down for Violating Cuomo’s Orders

A popular brewery in the region had its liquor license suspended for allegedly illegally serving customers on a few occasions.

The New York State Liquor Authority announced on Friday officials suspended the liquor license of Hudson River Brewing LLC from doing business as the “Hudson Brewing” at 99 South 3rd Street in Hudson.

According to the SLA, as a “farm brewery,” Hudson Brewing’s license allows alcohol sales for on-premises consumption, but that is currently not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Executive Order, which requires businesses to stop on-site service of food and alcoholic beverages.

The brewery was found operating in violation of the Governor’s mandate, according to the SLA.

Following complaints of customers gathering outside the brewery, including from the Mayor of Hudson, police from Hudson warned the brewery to stop serving customers at the brewery on May 19.

According to the SLA, Facebook posts showed customers drinking at the brewery without social distancing, which is in violation of Cuomo's Executive Order.

On May 22, SLA investigators made an undisclosed visit to Hudson Brewing and discovered 27 people drinking on and in proximity to the brewery, some near the entrance and others tailgating, officials say.

Investigators entered the brewery and were served alcoholic beverages in unsealed plastic cups which, along with allowing patrons to linger, is in clear violations of the SLA’s long-posted guidance on “to go” orders permitted under the Governor’s Executive Order, according to New York State Liquor Authority.

"Despite prior warnings, this licensee continued to defy the Governor’s Executive Order and flout every guideline the SLA has put in place to keep people safe,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said in a press release. “Now is not the time to become complacent, and the SLA will not hesitate to take immediate action against licensees whose actions threaten to derail the progress our state has made.”

On Thursday, the SLA charged the Hudson Brewing Company with several violations including failure to comply with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restaurant restrictions and failure to supervise the licensed premises.

On Friday, the SLA board held a virtual meeting and suspended the brewery's license.