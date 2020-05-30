This December will mark five years since the passing of Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister. Guitarist Phil Campbell recently looked back on the band's final tour in an interview with the CaTtales podcast, admitting that it was difficult to watch his bandmate struggle toward the end.

"Towards the last couple of years, Lem wasn't quite himself," the guitarist said. "He just wanted to carry on. You could see Lemmy aging a little bit more, 'cause he was a fair amount older than the rest of us. But he was doing fine — he was playing fine. We just carried on."

Campbell assured that the band did slow things down on that tour, compared to their usual pace, but their version of "slowing down" was likely what's considered normal for most other bands.

"So we'd still go on tour for two months anywhere where they would have us," he continued. "But Lem played, basically, like he wanted to do as long as he possibly could. But it was difficult to watch sometimes at the very end."

Listen to the full conversation below.

Phil Campbell Speaks With the CaTtales Podcast