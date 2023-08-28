Bomb Scare At Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, Near Many Businesses
Police from the Hudson Valley rushed to a local Burger King following a report of a bomb inside the eatery.
Over the weekend police in Orange County, New York responded to a bomb threat at Burger King
Bomb Threat At New Windsor, New York Burger King
Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, August 25, the New Windsor Police Department responded to the area of Burger King, 378 Windsor Highway, for a report of a bomb threat.
Police didn't provide much more information but confirmed officers responded to the popular fast food eatery, near a number of other businesses, after a reported bomb there.
A supermarket, gym, many restaurants and other businesses are located near the eatery, according to Google Maps.
Child Arrested Following Bomb Threat At Burger King In New Windsor, New York
The building and exterior were searched by Officer Levy and his partner, K9 Marty. Thankfully, a bomb wasn't found and no injuries were reported.
"The threat appears to be unfounded and there are no continuing public safety threats," the New Windsor Police Department stated in a press release.
A further investigation led to the arrest of a boy. Police didn't release the boy's age or hometown.
The juvenile male was charged with two counts of falsely reporting an incident in the second degree, a class E felony.
