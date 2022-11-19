Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above.

Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.

Bobcat sightings are becoming quite common in the Hudson Valley region of New York. These large and elusive felines are often found and photographed on trail cameras but are caught on regular cameras once in a while.

Hudson Valley Bobcat Sighting

A local resident in the Hudson Valley caught some spectacular photos of a bobcat climbing a tree in Lagrangeville, New York near Rte 82.

Imagine looking out into the forest and seeing this.

Bobcats in trees may be more common than you think. Dead or hollowed-out trees are popular secondary hang-out spots beside their dens. These animals are not a threat to humans generally as they are timid creatures.

