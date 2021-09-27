Fact Check: Boars Head Meats Disappeared From the Hudson Valley?

So you went to the store again and it is like deja vu, all over again. Have you noticed the stores have taken away the big displays? The aisles are a little more empty. The dairy case is missing a few items? The pet food and cat litter that you have been trying to find, only to get and then go out of stock again is missing. What is happening?

And then there is the cold cuts? What happened to the Boar's Head brand deli meats? This might sound wrong, but I don't think there is a difference between one brand of sliced meat and another. I am specifically meaning the meats that you get sliced at the deli counter.

Yes, I know that the ones in the plastic packages on the other side of the store are different, but I really don't see the difference between the store brand meat and the Boar's Head brand meat. I don't, but the person I shop for my 76-year-old neighbor who doesn't leave the house says there is a difference.

So what do I do? I have to now call the grocery and double check that they actually have the items that she wants in stock before I head over there. Trust me, I cannot bring her anything else, she knows.

So I asked at the counter, what gives? What is causing the shortage? The outage, the lack of meats? The person at the counter looked exhausted, maybe it was because they had answered this question too many times. What did they say?

Apparently it is a few factors, here are just the ones I remember them telling me:

Shortage at the Boar's Head factory

Shortage of truck drivers to get the products to the grocery store

Covid.

They assured me that they were only out of a few of the meats, but had all of the cheeses available for slicing. I appreciated their help and taking the time to even entertain my question. From what I can tell, walking through the grocery store (multiple locations, because I am constantly looking for something specific for my neighbor) there are quite a few stores that have the empty shelves, the product outages, etc. One thing that the store did have? Toilet paper.

