Are Sleep Away Boarding Schools Still a Thing in New York State?
There are TV shows, and even movies where you see characters who spend time at sleep away boarding schools. Are these things still even in existence?
Well, apparently these types of schools really do exist, as you can see there are several in the lower part of New York State.
EF Academy, 582 Columbus Ave, Thornwood, NY
The school in Thornwood is a private, international boarding school and day school for high-school students.
Millbrook School, 131 Millbrook School Rd, Millbrook, NY
According to their website, Millbrook School is a coeducational, college preparatory boarding school for students in grades 9-12.
New York Military Academy, 78 Academy Ave, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
New York Military Academy is a college preparatory, co-ed boarding school in Cornwall, NY. Interesting enough it is also one of the oldest military schools in the United States. This is also the school that the 45th President of the United States graduated from in 1964.
Oakwood Friends School, 22 Spackenkill Rd, Poughkeepsie
Oakwood Friends schools website, claims that they are the oldest co-educational boarding and day school, having been founded in 1796. Their students are in grades 5-12.
The Masters School, 49 Clinton Ave, Dobbs Ferry, NY
The Masters School is an independent day and boarding school with students in grades 5-12.
Storm King School, 49 Clinton Ave, Dobbs Ferry, NY
The Storm King School is a private coeducational boarding and day college preparatory school with students in the grades 8-12.
Dutchess Day School, 415 NY-343, Millbrook, NY
Dutchess Day school has students in grades of Pre-K through 8th.
Trinity Pawling School, 700 NY-22, Pawling, NY
Trinity-Pawling School is a boarding and day school for boys in grades 7 through 12.