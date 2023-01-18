Blind Taste Test of Starry and Sierra Mist Shows &#8216;Clear&#8217; Winner

Blind Taste Test of Starry and Sierra Mist Shows ‘Clear’ Winner

A. Boris

Pepsi is permanently replacing Sierra Mist with a new lemon/lime soda named Starry. We tried both and decided on a clear winner.

Pepsi's Sierra Mist never really took off. The Sprite competitor has been a staple at soda fountains has been doing its best to battle Sprite since being released in the early 2000s. After two decades it's rare to hear anyone order a Sierra Mist by name. Usually, customers will just say "I'll have a Sprite or something similar."

In order to try and capture some more market share, Pepsi has relaunched its lemon-lime soda as Starry. Designed to appeal to Generation Z consumers, the new soda is described as a "great-tasting soda bursting with lemon lime flavor." Starry's hip-looking logo and colorful bottle are obviously aimed at the TikTok crowd.

A. Boris
loading...

What's the difference between Starry and Sierra Mist?

A quick scan of the ingredients shows that Starry and Sierra Mist are almost identical in every way -- except for one important ingredient. While Sierra Mist has been made with real sugar, Starry's list of ingredients reveals that the new soda has replaced sugar with high fructose corn syrup.

The switch of sugars adds two more grams of "added sweeteners" in Starry, giving the new soda slightly more carbs and calories. While Sierra Mist was 140 calories, Starry clocks in at 150 per serving. The new soda also has 39 grams of carbs, two more than Sierra Mist had.

A. Boris
loading...

Does Starry or Sierra Mist Taste Better?

We conducted a blind tasting of both sodas poured right from the refrigerator out of brand-new, 2-liter plastic bottles. Tasters had no idea which soda was which, but all decided that Starry had more of a lemon-lime aroma.

After tasting both sodas several times our tasters agreed that Starry had more of a "syrupy sugar" taste, while Sierra Mist was slightly "dry" tasting. Each taster unknowingly said they preferred Sierra Mist over Starry because of the more sugary taste of the new soda.

A. Boris
loading...

However, none of our taste testers were actually in the target demographic for Starry. So, we also included my 11-year-old son, who is one of those Generation Z drinkers that Pepsi is targeting with this new drink. The blind tasting resulted in an overwhelming preference for Starry. He said the newer soda had a "cleaner" taste and was more thirst-quenching.

Starry is here to stay

Regardless of your preference, Sierra Mist's days are numbered. Once the stock is gone your only choice will either be Starry or Sprite. The good news is that unless you're drinking both of them side by side chances are pretty good that you won't even notice a difference.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: The Boris and Robyn Show
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA