Bill That Would Make ‘Difference’ In New York Kid’s Lives Vetoed
A top official from the Hudson Valley is angry Gov. Hochul "inexplicably vetoed an opportunity to make a real difference in children's lives."
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently vetoed a bill that makes sure public schools and schools for children with disabilities receive the same level of funding each year, NY1 reports.
The bill would require tuition rates for approved providers of preschool and school-age special education to increase each year by the same percentage as the State's general support to public schools, without regard to actual reimbursable costs, according to Hochul.
"I have long been a supporter of ensuring services for special education children. I take this issue extremely seriously and after careful considerations, have determined the bill is flawed and will not ultimately provide the best system for ensuring special education students receive appropriate services. By disregarding the unique rate-setting methodology used by the state education department and division of budget, the bill would undermine the important costing and budgeting done by the State to ensure appropriate reimbursement for these vital services," Hochul stated while vetoing the bill.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro voiced his displeasure after Hochul vetoed the bill that passed with unanimous, bipartisan support.
"Governor Hochul inexplicably vetoed an opportunity to make a real difference in children's lives. I'm disappointed to say the least. The fact that children with disabilities still don't receive equal funding is shameful. This bill - that passed with unanimous, bipartisan support - is not something that should be pushed back until 'the time is right'. The right time was years ago," Molinaro stated.
Other politicians are disappointed, but believe the veto is only a setback.
"While disappointed - I believe this setback will be temporary and I am optimistic moving forward," New York State Senator John W. Mannion, District 50, said.
Mannion is optimistic because on the same day Hochul vetoed the bill, she announced plans to include a historic $240 million increase in investment for approved private schools serving children with disabilities in her upcoming 2022-2023 Executive Budget.
"This historic investment in schools serving students with disabilities, along with four bills I am signing into law, will make a huge difference in the lives of students, families and schools in every corner of New York," Hochul said. "Throughout my time in office, I've made it a priority to listen to the disability community and provide the resources and support they need to thrive. People with disabilities have my commitment: as your governor, I'll always stand by your side and fight for you."
Following the 4 percent cost-of-living adjustment approved for the 2021-2022 school year tuition rates, the New York State Division of the Budget will authorize an additional cost-of-living adjustment of 11 percent for the 2022-2023 school year - an increase of more than 15 percent over two years. The 2022-23 cost-of-living adjustment will increase preschool and school-age special education providers' annual funding by more than $240 million, with the State ultimately reimbursing school districts and counties for roughly 60% of this cost.
