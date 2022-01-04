Bill That Would Make ‘Difference’ In New York Kid’s Lives Vetoed

A top official from the Hudson Valley is angry Gov. Hochul "inexplicably vetoed an opportunity to make a real difference in children's lives."

Get our free mobile app

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently vetoed a bill that makes sure public schools and schools for children with disabilities receive the same level of funding each year, NY1 reports.

The bill would require tuition rates for approved providers of preschool and school-age special education to increase each year by the same percentage as the State's general support to public schools, without regard to actual reimbursable costs, according to Hochul.

Don Pollard

Kathy Hochul recently vetoed a bill that makes sure public schools and schools for children with disabilities receive the same level of funding each year

"I have long been a supporter of ensuring services for special education children. I take this issue extremely seriously and after careful considerations, have determined the bill is flawed and will not ultimately provide the best system for ensuring special education students receive appropriate services. By disregarding the unique rate-setting methodology used by the state education department and division of budget, the bill would undermine the important costing and budgeting done by the State to ensure appropriate reimbursement for these vital services," Hochul stated while vetoing the bill.

Getty Images

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro voiced his displeasure after Hochul vetoed the bill that passed with unanimous, bipartisan support.

Dutchess County

"Governor Hochul inexplicably vetoed an opportunity to make a real difference in children's lives. I'm disappointed to say the least. The fact that children with disabilities still don't receive equal funding is shameful. This bill - that passed with unanimous, bipartisan support - is not something that should be pushed back until 'the time is right'. The right time was years ago," Molinaro stated.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro voiced his displeasure after Hochul vetoed the bill that passed with unanimous, bipartisan support.

Other politicians are disappointed, but believe the veto is only a setback.

NY Senate

"While disappointed - I believe this setback will be temporary and I am optimistic moving forward," New York State Senator John W. Mannion, District 50, said.

Other politicians are disappointed, but believe the veto is only a setback.

Mannion is optimistic because on the same day Hochul vetoed the bill, she announced plans to include a historic $240 million increase in investment for approved private schools serving children with disabilities in her upcoming 2022-2023 Executive Budget.

Don Pollard

"This historic investment in schools serving students with disabilities, along with four bills I am signing into law, will make a huge difference in the lives of students, families and schools in every corner of New York," Hochul said. "Throughout my time in office, I've made it a priority to listen to the disability community and provide the resources and support they need to thrive. People with disabilities have my commitment: as your governor, I'll always stand by your side and fight for you."

Getty Images/iStockphoto/ SeventyFour

Following the 4 percent cost-of-living adjustment approved for the 2021-2022 school year tuition rates, the New York State Division of the Budget will authorize an additional cost-of-living adjustment of 11 percent for the 2022-2023 school year - an increase of more than 15 percent over two years. The 2022-23 cost-of-living adjustment will increase preschool and school-age special education providers' annual funding by more than $240 million, with the State ultimately reimbursing school districts and counties for roughly 60% of this cost.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness New York State issued a number of new ideas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID during the "Winter Surge."

How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?

20 Richest New York Zipcodes

Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

Richest Towns in Each State

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.