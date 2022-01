Separate owners of a deli in Dutchess County and a bakery across the river have had to make the difficult decision to close. But there is some good news.

Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York

Shelly's Deli in Poughkeepsie is currently closed.

The deli is located at 481 Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

Owners say the reason for the closure is that they are sick and are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

"We will be delaying opening the deli, unfortunately our entire house had become sick between Christmas and New Year's and out of an abundance of caution we are going to stay closed until further notice," Shelly and Ricky wrote in a Facebook comment.

Owners didn't say when the deli will reopen. They hope to reopen by the end of the week or "worst-case" next week.

"Thank you for understanding and everyone stay well and if you’re sick take lots of vitamin c, drink lots of fluids, and stay home," the owners added.

Meanwhile across the river in Ulster County, Frida's is also currently closed.

Frida's Bakery & Cafe on Main Street in Milton is closed due to "staffing shortages."

"Due to staffing shortages, we have decided to close Frida's Bakery & Cafe until further notice," owners wrote on Facebook.

The cafe is currently accepting applications for all positions. Resumes can be emailed to Rwilson@buttermilkfallsinn.com.

"We are so grateful for the patience and support our patrons have shown us during these difficult times. We look forward to reopening Frida's when we are able to provide stellar service and great food," Frida's added.

