New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID ‘Observations’
A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.
Craig Spencer a New York City emergency room doctor, who became a must follow during the peak days of the pandemic, recently posted a must-read Twitter thread about how COVID has impacted New Yorkers, vaccinated or not.
"With so many people getting infected recently, some folks may wonder what’s the point of getting vaccinated at all? And is there really any value to a booster dose if I’ve had two Pfizer/Moderna or a shot of J&J?," Spencer wrote on Twitter.
Spencer went into great detail about his observations he's seen regarding New Yorkers with COVID. He spoke about symptoms in people who are vaccinated, unvaccinated, or boosted.
Every patient I’ve seen with Covid that’s had a 3rd ‘booster’ dose has had mild symptoms.
By mild I mean mostly sore throat. Lots of sore throat. Also some fatigue, maybe some muscle pain.
No difficulty breathing. No shortness of breath.
All a little uncomfortable, but fine.
Most patients I’ve seen that had 2 doses of Pfizer/Moderna still had ‘mild’ symptoms, but more than those who had received a third dose.
More fatigued. More fever. More coughing. A little more miserable overall.
But no shortness of breath. No difficulty breathing.
Mostly fine.
Most patients I’ve seen that had one dose of J&J and had Covid were worse overall. Felt horrible. Fever for a few days (or more).
Weak, tired. Some shortness of breath and cough.
But not one needing hospitalization. Not one needing oxygen.
Not great. But not life-threatening.
And almost every single patient that I’ve taken care of that needed to be admitted for Covid has been unvaccinated.
Every one with profound shortness of breath. Every one whose oxygen dropped when they walked. Every one needing oxygen to breath regularly.
The point is you’re gonna hear about a LOT of people getting Covid in the coming days and weeks.
Those that have been vaccinated and got a booster dose will mostly fare well with minimal symptoms.
Those getting two doses might have a few more symptoms, but should still do well.
Those who got a single J&J similarly may have more symptoms, but have more protection than the unvaccinated (if you got a single dose of J&J, please get another vaccine dose—preferably Pfizer or Moderna—ASAP!)
But as I’ve witnessed in the ER, the greatest burden still falls on…
The unvaccinated. Those who haven’t gotten a single dose of vaccine.
They’re the most likely to need oxygen. They’re the most likely to have complications. They’re the most likely to get admitted. And the most likely to stay in the hospital for days or longer with severe Covid.
These are all just observations from my recent shifts in the ER.
But the same has been borne out by local and national data showing that the unvaccinated make up a very disproportionate share of those with severe disease, needing hospitalization, and dying from Covid.
So no matter your political affiliation, or thoughts on masks, or where you live in this country, as an ER doctor you’d trust with your life if you rolled into my emergency room at 3am, I promise you that you’d rather face the oncoming Omicron wave vaccinated.
Please be safe. Red heart
