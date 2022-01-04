Why Are Some New Yorkers Not Feeling Welcome in Florida?

Some people outside the state might have their preconceived notions of how New Yorkers might act. We know there's good and bad everywhere. However, someone in the Sunshine State is reportedly not too pleased with certain residents of New York in their area. They even have a message that they've left on the vehicles with New York license plates, according to police.

The Tampa Bay Times says the stern warning came by way of fliers that were placed on the vehicles of tourists parked in Palm Beach. Police say whoever put these fliers on the New Yorkers' rides do not want anyone "woke" in their town.

If you are one of the those ‘woke’ people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we.

The term woke could mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Dictionary.com defines the word as; "alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The term first came to be used by black Americans in the 1930s, though it grew to encompass a much broader spectrum of social injustices and even personal matters by the 2010s. Some though use the word simply as an insult against those they perceive as oversentive.

As many residents from New York state flock to Florida to escape the cold this time of year, some Floridians might not be rolling out the welcome mat for all. A Police Captain has said they are investigating the matter, and that it is still unknown how many cars were targeted.

Former President Donald Trump has made Palm Beach his new home since leaving the White House. He has referred to those who are woke in the past as losers.

