Bigfoot Returns to the Hudson Valley, This Time in Wingdale

Does Bigfoot hibernate? I'm thinking they might since it's been a few months since we've had any Hudson Valley sightings.

After doing a little research, we found that the last Hudson Valley Bigfoot sighting we heard about was in 2021. According to the Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley, back in May, a Highland resident believed that Bigfoot left a little present for them in their yard.

Yep, we're talking Bigfoot scat. Many believed it could have possibly been bear scat. You can be the judge and revisit that photo here.

Earlier in 2021, there was a possible Bigfoot encounter in Pawling. Prints were found in the snow with a large 6-foot stride between prints. I think we can all agree, that's not a normal stride you see every day.

This time around, the Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley are examining rather large footprints found in Wingdale.

Bigfoot Researcher team member Tom shared a photo back at the beginning of January of 18-inch footprints. You can check out the pictures below and make your own assumption.

If you look closely, you can definitely see some sort of footprint outline. Tom also said that the prints were found in his yard, on the side of his house. He also shares that weeks prior he heard banging by his bedroom window.

For those unfamiliar, knocking and banging noises are known to be common Bigfoot communication sounds.

Bigfoot is just one of the many unexplained phenomenons that surround the Hudson Valley. UFO's sightings in Pine Bush and haunted history that paints the streets of the mid-Hudson region, we're no strangers to the strange.

Have you had a Bigfoot experience? We'd love to hear about it. Share it with us through our mobile apps or on our Facebook page.

