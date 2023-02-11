Bigfoot Con Coming to New York, Here’s When and Where

The number of bigfoot sightings in New York might be a little higher than normal soon as bigfoot gets ready to invade New York.

Over the years we've learned that the Hudson Valley is full of folks that strongly believe that bigfoot is real! We have reported numerous times about people from Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, Hyde Park, and many other Hudson Valley towns that have reported that they have seen bigfoot or think that they have seen some sort of "track" that was left behind by a sasquatch.

Do You Believe in Bigfoot?

If you are a believer, maybe you think it might be possible that bigfoots roam the world, there's an event coming to New York that is something you might want to attend.

Bigfoot Con in New York

Bigfoot fans are being invited to a special event planned for a mall in Rotterdam, New York. Bigfoot Con is scheduled on Saturday, February 25th at the Via Port Rotterdam 93 W Campbell Rd, Rotterdam, NY.

Who/What Will be at Bigfoot Con?

According to News 10, Bigfoot Con will feature talks and presentations by Sasquatch researchers Kenney Irish and Steve Kulls, who have both appeared on multiple TV shows and documentaries covering bigfoot. Irish and Kulls will be on hand to talk about bigfoot and their personal experiences. The event will also have other best-selling authors, some interactive exhibits, and more.

Bigfoot Con will be held in and around the "Do You Believe?" store located inside the mall and will give guests the chance to explore Bigfoot, learn about the latest developments, and connect with other Sasquatch enthusiasts. Admission for the exhibits is $10 and can be purchased online here. Organizers also said that there will be vendors in the hallway outside of the store on the day of the event.

Bigfoot Sighting in Poughkeepsie Last Year

Back in November, we told you about the most recent Bigfoot sighting in Poughkeepsie, New York where a woman told the Bigfoot researchers of the Hudson Valley that around 9 in the evening she saw something,

"I was looking around and then I saw something lighter in color walking, now it was under a street light so I could see clearly and I had my glasses on, it did not have any clothes on, I kept saying to myself what the hell am I actually looking at right now????

The woman continued to follow what she thought might be a bigfoot but as it approached the woodline, it disappeared! Was it Bigfoot? If you would like to see recently recorded Bigfoot sightings in the Hudson Valley, check them out here!

Do stories like these interest you? Yes? Then Bigfoot Con is a must-attend event!!

