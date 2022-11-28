Big Lottery Jackpot Tickets Sold in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers

Thanksgiving week was very lucky for some Hudson Valley lottery players who snagged big jackpots.

I guess the Hudson Valley is the place to be if you want to win the lottery these days. There have been some big jackpot winners crowned right here in our region over the past few weeks. The streak began just before Halloween when someone in Orange County hit the Powerball. Unfortunately, they didn't win the $700 million jackpot on October 28, but they did match enough of the numbers to snag a second-place jackpot of $1 million.

Just a few weeks later the winning continued when another Orange County lottery player hit it big. A ticket sold in Newburgh wound up matching enough of the Pick Six numbers to get the second-place prize of $313,715. It appeared that Orange County was quickly becoming the luckiest place to buy a ticket, but that has all changed since two big Dutchess County winners were announced during Thanksgiving week.

Google Google loading...

Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Winners Announced

On Black Friday someone purchased a Take 5 lottery ticket at the Mobil station on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger. The ticket for the evening drawing on November 25 matched all five numbers, winning a jackpot of $38,120.50. The winning numbers were 5, 14, 33, 34 and 37, That winning ticket was purchased by an unknown shopper at the Chestnut Mart Mobil right in front of Hannaford on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger. If you bought a ticket make sure to check your numbers!

Google Google loading...

Another winning ticket was sold on Monday in the City of Poughkeepsie. The New York Lottery has announced that two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the November 21 Take 5 drawing. The tickets were sold at Citi Bagels and Deli in Staten Island and Thrifty Beverage on Hamilton Street in Poughkeepsie. Because there were two winners, the jackpot will be split, with each winning $17,514.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on September 21st 2022, as we publish this article.