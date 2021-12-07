Bethel Woods Holiday Market Adds Night Hours

The Bethel Woods Holiday Market is officially open on the weekends, but this market is a little different. Unlike other area holiday markets, the Holiday Market at Bethel doesn’t close down at 5 PM. That’s right, if your weekend days are too busy right now, you can shop at the Bethel Woods Holiday Market until 9 PM on Saturdays and 7 PM on Sundays. Spend the day exploring Sullivan County and check out the Bethel Woods Holiday Market in the evening.

There is something magical about the nights during the holiday season. The sun goes down and the holiday lights shine brightly. And that just adds to the fun of holiday shopping. Especially if you’re shopping at a place like the Bethel Woods Holiday Market.

This year’s Holiday Market at Bethel Woods is every weekend through Dec. 19 and will highlight 24 of the finest craft, artisan, and specialty food vendors from in and around the Hudson Valley. There will be new vendors on site each week, so you may want to visit more than once to get your best selection of locally crafted holiday gifts.

The Bethel Woods Holiday Market is free, and will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2 PM - 9 PM, and Sunday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 2 PM - 7 PM. While you’re there, you’ll probably want to check out Peace, Love, and Lights, an awesome drive-through holiday light show happening now at Bethel Woods. To find out more about the Holiday Market and future events and shows at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, visit their website.

