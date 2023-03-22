Two Lower Hudson Valley Towns Among the Best Places to Live

Are you anticipating a move on the horizon? If you're looking for a new place to restart your life, or maybe you're thinking of raising a family, then you might want to consider a new list that recently released. A publication called Niche named their 100 Best Places to Live in America, and several towns in New York made the list.

Two of the areas that the survey recognized are located in the lower Hudson Valley.

Two Lower Hudson Valley Towns Named Some of the Best

Niche surveyed the best places to live in 2023, and for the 4th straight year, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania won top prize. Niche used data rating such factors as an area's schools, to job openings and opportunities, to overall cost of living. Sometimes New York hasn't done so well on surveys like this due to the high expenses.

However, Niche also named two Westchester County areas as part of their top 100. The hamlet of Hartsdale and the village of Ardsley came in at 62 and 84, respectively.

Great Neck Gardens, a hamlet in Nassau County was New York state's highest finish at 10th place. The neighborhood of Colonial Village in Virginia came in at 2nd place, and Ardmore, Pennsylvania was 3rd.

Is New York One of the Best States For Singles?

Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.

The state of New York's single population is over 6.1 million, as of 2020. When it comes to the amount of single adults by share, New York was 4th in the country.

The Study

WalletHub put together a study for best states in the country for singles. In order to rank the best and worst states for singles, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) dating economics, 2) dating opportunities and 3) romance and fun.

Overall New York was 2nd in the country only to California for singles. According to WalletHub, New York was 1st and 2nd for dating opportunities and romance and fun, respectively. Of course, we know it's expensive here, so New York ranked dead last when it came to dating economics, according to the study.