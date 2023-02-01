Do These 5 Places Have the Best Onion Soup in the Hudson Valley?

Over the last year or so, I have started to see more photos of restaurants and home chefs making pots (caldrons) of French Onion Soup. Why? Is it because it uses inexpensive ingredients? Is it because it is satisfying? Or maybe it is because people just need something else to put gobs of melty cheese on top of?

The process of making the soup (beef stock with sherry or cognac, a few pounds of onions, caramelized till golden or dark, then topped with a slice of crouton baguette, topped with cheese (usually gruyere) and then under the broiler) can be one that takes some time, but you want some now. What do you do?

Where can you go in the Hudson Valley to get one of the best French Onion Soups?

Photo by sheri silver on Unsplash Photo by sheri silver on Unsplash loading...

I had a chat with a friend of mine, who is one of the original foodies, and she suggested:

Le Canard Enchaine Wall Street in Kingston NY. When she spoke about it, she got this glassy look in her eye and told me that of all the places in the Hudson Valley who serve a traditional French Onion Soup, theirs is the standard.

Are there other places in the Hudson Valley NY that serve great French Onion Soup?

Photo by Dana DeVolk on Unsplash Photo by Dana DeVolk on Unsplash loading...

Here are a few places for you to French Onion Soup in the Hudson Valley NY:

Brassiere 292, 292 Main Street, Poughkeepsie NY. They don't call their version a French Onion, but an Onion Soup Gratinee'. The difference? I think that they use Veal stock instead of beef, but to be honest, not exactly sure what makes an Onion Soup 'French.'

Gigi's Trattoria, Market St, Rhinebeck NY. What got this place on our radar was the photo on their Instagram page. Yes, it does taste as good as it looks.

Cafe Les Baux, 152 Church Street, Millbrook, a casual French restaurant in the Village of Millbrook.

So, have we found the 5 Best Places to Get French Onion Soup in the Mid-Hudson Valley?

Photo by Leila Issa on Unsplash Photo by Leila Issa on Unsplash loading...

Here's our thought process, we need to keep trying them all, until there are none left to try. However, we need your help. Where do you go when you want French Onion soup? Let us know! We would love to check it out and add it to our list. Thanks in advance.

