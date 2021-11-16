‘Best New’ Restaurant in US Reopens in Hudson Valley, New York

An award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant is reopening to the public for the first time since mid-2020.

Last November, Esquire released its list for the "Best New Restaurants in America, 2020."

Three new eateries in the Hudson Valley were honored, including Troutbeck in Dutchess County.

Troutbeck in Amenia was named the "Best New Restaurant on an Estate That Opened in 1765."

Esquire notes Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau used to hang out on the historic property which has since become a destination for foodies.

"Chef Gabe McMackin, formerly of the Finch in Brooklyn, has taken over the kitchen and brought an impressively experienced crew along with him, and they’re winging it each night with I-wanna-eat-that dishes that celebrate the bounty of surrounding farms," Esquire wrote about Troutbeck.

Troutbeck's award-winning restaurant is located inside the Troutbeck hotel.

Since June 2020, the hyper-local farm-to-table restaurant, led by Michelin-starred Chef Gabe McMackin, only allowed hotel guests and members to dine inside the restaurant, due to COVID-19.

On Monday, officials announced the restaurant reopens to the public on Tuesday.

"Troutbeck is thrilled to re-welcome visitors to experience their unparalleled dining experience amongst the bounty of the Hudson Valley," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

All are now welcome to dine in the restaurant for breakfast lunch and dinner.

"Neighbors, locals, friends, please join us for breakfast, lunch & dinner as well as for holiday dining (Thanksgiving! 🍁," Troutbeck writes on Facebook.

