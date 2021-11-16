Woman Crashed Into Ambulance With Kid in Car on Rt. 9, Say Police

A Hudson Valley woman was arrested after police say she got in a drunken accident with her child in the car.

The New York State Police arrested Constance A. Guy from the Town of Wappinger this weekend after they say she crashed into an ambulance while under the influence of alcohol. The 38-year-old woman was traveling near Route 9 just south of Adams Fairacre Farms on Mac Farlane Road when the accident occurred. Guy's 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Route 9 when she struck an ambulance.

The EMStar ambulance was traveling north on Route 9 when it was hit by Guy. After police arrived an investigation into the cause of the collision was conducted. That's when police say they determined Guy was driving while under the influence of alcohol. they also discovered that the woman had her child in the car with her, which triggered charges under Leandra's Law.

Google Maps

Luckily there were no injuries in the crash, but Guy was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Because a child was also in the car, Leandra's Law bumps the charges up to an automatic felony. The penalties for those convicted under the law are severe, even for first-time offenders. Penalties can be up to 25 years in prison. Because Guy's child was unharmed, she could face up to four years in state prison.

If a child is injured in a drunken-driving accident, Leandra's Law can send the guilty party to prison for up to 15 years The penalty bumps up to 25 years if the child is killed. Guy was issued an appearance ticket and will return to the Town of Wappinger Court in January.

