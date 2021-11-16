Rob Zombie Reveals First Look at ‘The Munsters’ Mad Scientist

Rob Zombie has done his best whetting our appetites with some of the sets and costumes from The Munsters film, and now he's starting to share some of the casting as well. One Zombie favorite, actor Richard Brake, will take on the role of Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang in the upcoming film adaptation and Zombie gave fans a glimpse of the character via his social media.

"Here is your first look at Richard Brake on set as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Transylvania’s most popular Mad Scientist," wrote Zombie, adding. "I wonder what he has in store for our new world of Gods and Munsters?" He then hashtagged the post with some of the actors for the film as well: #themunsters #richardbrake #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danielroebuck

Brake himself also commented on his appearance in the film, responding to Zombie's social media post. "I’ve hung out with Stormtroopers, killed Batman’s parents and popped into the Marvel Universe. But this! This is a childhood dream come true. The Munsters!!! So excited to be a part of it," stated the actor.

Indeed, Brake's credits include 2005's Batman Begins, appeared in Thor: The Dark World and guested on The Mandalorian series. He was also a villainous character in Muse's "Knights of Cydonia" video and appeared in both Game of Thrones and Ray Donovan TV series.

For Zombie, he's appeared in the films Halloween II, 31 and 3 From Hell.

While Zombie is utilizing characters from the original series, it appears as though Dr. Wolfgang is a new addition to The Munsters' universe. An official release date for the film has not been announced, though it will likely arrive in 2022 both in theaters and through NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.