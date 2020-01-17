Best Dating App First Date Ideas in the Hudson Valley

Did you meet someone on a dating app but are unsure of what to do for your first date? Look no further.

We've all been there: the awkward and nerve-wracking first date. Now, more than ever, first dates are getting planned on dating apps. You know, Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, Grindr, etc. Even online dating too! So after you've done the hardest part of asking someone on a first date now comes another obstacle: where to go. As someone who has gone on plenty of first dates via dating app, I know a good one for a bad one. So if you're struggling for an idea, or want other suggestions, I have different spots for different occasions right here in the Hudson Valley.

Rolling Out ALL The Stops

If you want to set the bar extra high and show your date you have taste and class, Henry's at the Farm in Milton is the place to do it. The food is absolutely sensational and is one of the best restaurants I have ever been too. Plus the grounds are gorgeous. It'll show you can afford an expensive dinner, have the taste to go to a place like this, and even know what all the silverware means.

Unique and Fun

A good way to break the ice on a first date is to do something besides eat and stare at each other. Mini golf is a great way to do that, but no one wants to go on a date with a million kids running around. Thankfully, there's an adult mini-golf in the Hudson Valley where you can drink while you play. DC Sports in Wappingers is the place to go. Plus, you can get real cozy with your date as you help them putt ;)

I also understand that outdoor mini-golf is primarily a nice weather date. So if you're looking to have a fun date in colder weather, my next suggestion is trivia night! Tons of bars and restaurants in the Hudson Valley have trivia nights where it's free to play and if you win you get gift cards. Check out Hudson Valley Trivia Company for all of their locations and dates.

For Drinks

Grabbing drinks is one of the easiest first dates because most people enjoy drinking and it's an easy way to converse. Plus, a little alcohol helps some people loosen up. However, I know with all the different craft beverages in the Hudson Valley, a lot of people like different things so I have options for all scenarios. If you want a great craft beer experience, check out Draught Industries in Beacon. Beacon is a fun town too so lots to do before or after. For an amazing wine bar, you definitely need to go to 1915 Wine Bar in Poughkeepsie. They have an excellent staff and selection. Finally, if you want a little bit of everything, go to Millhouse Brewing in Poughkeepsie. Great craft beer made in house, but also a full bar. It's the best of all worlds!

Great Live Music

If you're looking for live music the best place in the Hudson Valley is The Falcon in Marlboro. The Falcon is known for all of their live music nights, with two different stages in the building. They have a big range of musicians too so you're sure to find something you like.

A Great, But Not Too Pricy, Dinner

Finally, if you want to stick with the classic first date, dinner, one of my go-to's is definitely the spot. Cosimo's has locations across the Hudson Valley but the Middletown and Poughkeepsie locations are my favorites. The food is consistently good at every location and the prices are affordable.

Good luck on your first date!