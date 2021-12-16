Are These Really the Hudson Valleys 5 Favorite Holiday Songs?

After many hours of counting votes, we have a top 5. Did your favorite make it?

As a reminder, we are getting super close to Christmas (DUH), and if you are like most of the world, you have lots of present wrapping in your future. If you ask the majority of the world about how they feel about wrapping presents they will say they don't like doing it.

Me on the other hand, I LOVE IT!!! The only thing I require for a successful wrapping party at my house is good wrapping paper (not the cheap stuff), scotch tape, sharp scissors, and a GREAT Christmas music playlist.

We all have our favorite holiday songs to listen to this time of year but what's the ONE song you have to hear while you are wrapping Christmas presents? We got a ton of suggestions including some of the holiday classics like "All I Want for Christmas", "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" and "Feliz Navidad" to name a few, but at the end of the day and a lot of counting, we have a top-five.

The Hudson Valleys 5 Favorite Holiday Songs to Listen To While Wrapping Presents

5. Dean Martin - Baby It's Cold Outside



4. Elmo & Patsy - Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer



3. Alvin and The Chipmunks - The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)



2. Gayla Peevey - I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas



1. Lou Monte - Dominick The Donkey



There you have it! If your song didn't make the top five and you would like to share it with us please leave a comment or send a text through the Wolf country app. Have fun wrapping gifts this year and Happy Holidays!!

