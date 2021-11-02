Bert Kreischer Brings “Berty Boy” Tour to Poughkeepsie

After the last two years we've had, we can all use a laugh.

Luckily for us in the Hudson Valley, we have several venues ready to serve up some comedy. The Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (formerly known as the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie is welcoming Bert Kreischer to the stage in 2022.

If you're not familiar with Kreischer, you may know by his other name...the machine. Okay, so that's not exactly his other nickname. However, the name stems from Kreischer's viral bit about accidentally joining the Russian mafia and robbing a train.

If he looks familiar, you've probably seen one of his many Netflix and Showtime specials like The Machine, Hey Big Boy, Secret Time, and The Cabin. You may also recognize Bert from his podcasts, Bert Cast and 2 Bears 1 Cave with fellow comedian Tom Segura.

Bert Kreischer will be bringing the laughs to the Hudson Valley this spring. The Berty Boy Relapse Tour will make a stop at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center on March 26th, 2022. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com with ticket prices starting at $36. For more dates and information about the Berty Boy Relapse tour check out BertBertBert.com.

2022 is looking like a great year for comedy in the Hudson Valley. In October, comedian Bill Burr announced his tour that will bring his show to Bethel Woods, in Sullivan County, on June 17th of 2022.

If you're looking to catch great stand-up before 2022, Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie has a fantastic lineup for the rest of 2021 including Jessica Kirson, The Loud Boys, and Eric Neumann.

Get the lineup and tickets at Laughitup.net.

