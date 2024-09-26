In just a couple of short years, the United States of America will be celebrating an incredible milestone. July 4, 2026, will mark 250 years since America's founding. Collectively as a nation, we would not be able to celebrate this upcoming milestone if it were not for our fledgling nation's incomprehensible victory over the then all-powerful British Empire in the Revolutionary War.

The region we know as the state of New York and the Hudson Valley holds a rich history dating back through the 248 years since America's founding and even predating that time as well. It was also here in the Hudson Valley where one monumental event played out that had it gone differently, the tides of the Revolutionary War may have changed and not for America's better.

Benedict Arnold, Espionage and West Point

The monumental and infamous event in question is arguably the most famous betrayal in all of history and that is of Benedict Arnold and his defecting from the American Continental Army to join the join the British. The significance here is undeniable but the metaphorical lid was blown off of Arnold's plan here in the Hudson Valley in what we know today as Tarrytown.

As the history is written, Benedict Arnold was a decorated, distinguished and instrumental member to the Continental Army. He played crucial roles in the capture of Fort Ticonderoga in 1775, fended off an attempted British invasion of New York at Lake Champlain in 1776 and ultimately dealt a crushing blow to British forces in 1777 at the Battle of Bemis Height which lead to British General John Burgoyne and his army surrendering at Saratoga.

Despite multiple accomplishments on the battlefield, Arnold at multiple points was disgruntled with what he believed to be his intentionally being passed over for multiple promotions, so much so that he at one point resigned from the Continental Army. However, George Washington himself refused Arnold's resignation and after being injured at Saratoga, Washington named him Military Commander of Philadelphia.

Arnold's time in Philadelphia was controversial to say the least and he would leave his position in 1779 but it wasn't long after that he was placed in charge and named Commander at West Point. It was the end of 1779 while still disgruntled and facing financial hardships that Arnold began to conspire with the British.

The deal was relatively simple, Arnold would pass along information as well as other resources to the British which would theoretically allow them to later capture West Point and in return Arnold would be paid and given a command position in the British army.

According to the release from the New York State Museum, the entire plan would go up in smoke and send Arnold on the run when his main contact British Army Major John André was captured on September 23, 1780 by three Westchester militia men.

Once captured, André was found to be in possession of documents written by Arnold which military intelligence about the Continental Army’s positions in the Hudson Highlands. These documents would go to be known as the "Andre Papers" or the " Boot Papers" because they were found in John André's boot and they would act as the proverbial nail in the coffin for Arnold's plot and treachery.

Andre Papers and Fidelity Medallion Exhibit

This now all brings us to the present day where the Andre Papers as well the Fidelity Medal have returned to Tarrytown for the first time in nearly 248 years. The exhibit opened on September 25, 2024 and will stay through December 11, 2024 where it can be seen at The Coach Barn at Pocantico, in Tarrytown.

The exhibit is a culmination of efforts from the New York State Archives, Archives Partnership Trust and the New York State Museum, in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Revolutionary Westchester 250. The exhibit has been titled Treason of the Blackest Dye: The True Story of Arnold, André, and the Three Honest Militiamen Exhibition.

The exhibit will be open every Wednesday and select Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Special event dates will be held on September 25, 28, and October 2 and 9, 2024. The original documents as well as the only Fidelity Medallion left of the original three were on display for the grand opening of the exhibit but afterward will be replaced with replicas.

We know the significance of the André Papers in the exhibit but what about the Fidelity Medallion? Well the medallion or medallions was what was award to the three militia men who captured John André. Those three men were Isaac Van Wart, John Paulding and David Williams. On the website it states that the Fidelity Medallion...

is considered the oldest military decoration in United States military history, preceding the Badge of Military Merit—the precursor to the modern Purple Heart Medal—by nearly two years. The two-sided medal features a Latin inscription that translates to “Love of Country Conquers” on one side and “Fidelity” on the other.

The medallion was specifically crafted for only those three men and was never presented again. In addition to the papers and medallion, visitors will also see on display other historical items including the Hessian coat worn by John Paulding, the original Orderly Book with “Treason of the Blackest Dye” written boldly across its pages, and costumes and original cast photos from the AMC series Turn: Washington’s Spies.

A word to the readers as well, we strongly suggest examining the provided links and video above as well as the as they contain a great wealth of information that only adds to this absolutely pivotal moment in American history.

